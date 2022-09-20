Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMSI. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

