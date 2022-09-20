Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MMSI. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
