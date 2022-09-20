Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ MACK opened at $4.03 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.