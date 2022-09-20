MesChain (MES) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,203.00

MesChain (MES) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One MesChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MesChain has a market capitalization of $92,813.55 and $1,203.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MesChain Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MesChain Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MesChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MesChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.