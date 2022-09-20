Mesefa (SEFA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $3,876.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mesefa has traded down 10% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00119471 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00868337 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mesefa Coin Trading
