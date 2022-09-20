Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,066,800 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 1,830,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,066.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Metro Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. Metro has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

