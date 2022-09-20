MicroBitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $180,815.87 and approximately $16.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012779 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001942 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Coin Profile
MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin
