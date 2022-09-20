Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.54.

MU stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

