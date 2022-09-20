MiL.k 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.15 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io/en. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

