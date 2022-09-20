Minerals Technologies Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.67. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE MTX opened at $57.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.89%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

