Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.21.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
