Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERVGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.21.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.