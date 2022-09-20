Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,824,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,622,000 after buying an additional 840,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 213,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.