Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PFE opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

