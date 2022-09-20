Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,388,088 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 2,626.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,088 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of SoFi Technologies worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.