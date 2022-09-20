Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 26,177 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Qorvo worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

