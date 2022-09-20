Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 57,371 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,371 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of New York Community Bancorp worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 243,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.