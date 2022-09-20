Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after acquiring an additional 837,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after purchasing an additional 538,712 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,939,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,964,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,357,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 97,804 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%.

