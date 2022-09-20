Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.26% of Hut 8 Mining worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Hut 8 Mining Price Performance
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 58.30%. Analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hut 8 Mining Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.