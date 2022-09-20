Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 43,919 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,919 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

