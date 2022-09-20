Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

