Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00879645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

