Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) vs. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Financial Review

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Southern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Great Southern Bancorp 30.22% 11.94% 1.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A Great Southern Bancorp $236.99 million 3.17 $74.63 million $5.37 11.35

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and six commercial and one mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Springfield, and Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

