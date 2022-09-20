Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Short Interest Update

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 570.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals from €41.00 ($41.84) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MITPF stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

Featured Articles

