Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

MIMTF opened at 14.50 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 1-year low of 14.28 and a 1-year high of 15.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.60.

Get Mitsubishi Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mitsubishi Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.