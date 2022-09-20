Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $31.02. 1,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Mitsubishi Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

