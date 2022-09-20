Model N, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Model N in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.18) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Model N’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE:MODN opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.75. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 129,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 142.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 14.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 42.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Model N by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

