Monavale 1-Day Volume Hits $526,917.00 (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $713.34 or 0.03780832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $7.43 million and $526,917.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00271395 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001016 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002526 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031912 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monavale

