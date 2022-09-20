Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Reduced by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

