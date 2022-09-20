Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Tops $5.69 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $10,818.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018789 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000400 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.