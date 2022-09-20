Monero Trading 7% Lower This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $141.83 or 0.00745867 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $81.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,015.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00153844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00276120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00594326 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00257650 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,176,890 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.