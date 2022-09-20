Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $70.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $47.49 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.