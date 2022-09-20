Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $291,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,153 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,779,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $196,854,000 after buying an additional 141,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,530,000 after buying an additional 225,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

LVS opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

