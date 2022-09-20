Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $294,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

