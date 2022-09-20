Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $332,000 Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE MTX opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

