Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $300,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Domo by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Domo by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Domo by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $647.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.