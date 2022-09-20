Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Unilever were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 257.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 219.4% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 52,160 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

