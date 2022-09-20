Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $7,309,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $6,940,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magnite Price Performance
NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $979.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
Magnite Company Profile
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnite (MGNI)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.