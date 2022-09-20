Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $7,309,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $6,940,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $979.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

