Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,425 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.06.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.29. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler



Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

