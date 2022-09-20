Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00013182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $171,230.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00122557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00887022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit launched on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

