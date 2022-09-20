Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $48.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.48. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

