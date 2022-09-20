My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 5,803 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $53.88.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).
