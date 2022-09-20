My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 5,803 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

