My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 87 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.2% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $344.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

