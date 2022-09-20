My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,042 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,135,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,773,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of HDV opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.
