My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

