My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.12 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

