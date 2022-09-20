My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,183 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

