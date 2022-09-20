My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

