Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 21.2 %

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $3.01 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

