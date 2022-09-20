Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

