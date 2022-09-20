Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ NBRV opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.