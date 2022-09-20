Nahmii Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.61 Million (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Nahmii has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and $19,699.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nahmii has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Nahmii coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nahmii alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00122557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00887022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nahmii Profile

Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nahmii’s official website is www.nahmii.io. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Nahmii Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nahmii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nahmii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.