Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 152.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 35.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 154.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 47,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Recommended Stories

